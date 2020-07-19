Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time to go racing in the Lone Star State.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, which originally was scheduled for the spring but was moved to midsummer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aric Almirola will start from the pole alongside Ryan Blaney, with Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five at Texas Motor Speedway.

Will rookie Cole Custer make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s triumph in Kentucky? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images