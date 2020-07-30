Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN will begin post-season coverage of the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. on Thursday tonight with an exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. NESN also will broadcast two Round Robin matchups on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

With the amended NHL schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis, all Boston Bruins games through the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will take place in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. NESN’s coverage, including pre-game, post-game, and in-game coverage, will all originate from NESN’s home studio in Watertown, Mass. The game feed for matchups televised by NESN will be provided via world feed format from the arena in Toronto.

Dale Arnold will host all pre- and post-game shows, with analysis from Billy Jaffe, Sophia Jurksztowicz, Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft. Andy Brickley will provide color analysis for games that NESN televises, with Jack Edwards providing play-by-play.

Following Thursday’s exhibition matchup, Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards will be available to the media at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, to discuss the remote-broadcast-booth set up after calling their first game from Watertown. Media can register here for the availability.

The exhibition game and two Round Robin matchups will include an hour of pre- and post-game coverage. The schedule for NESN’s coverage of the NHL season re-start is as follows:

Thurs., July 30

6 p.m. — Pre-game coverage

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Blue Jackets exhibition game

9:30 p.m. — Post-game coverage

Fri., July 31

10:30 a.m. — Media Availability with Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards

Wed., Aug. 5

3 p.m. — Pre-game coverage

4 p.m. — Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Round Robin Game 2

6:30 p.m. — Post-game coverage

Sun., Aug. 9

Time TBD — Pre-game Coverage

Time TBD — Bruins vs. Washington Capitols, Round Robin Game 3

Time TBD — Post-game coverage

Additional broadcast information, including start time for the Aug. 9 Round Robin game and coverage information for the first round of the Stanley Cup Final on NESN will follow.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images