It’s official: The NHL Players’ Association has approved the tentative CBA agreement the union and NHL discussed Monday.

The NHLPA made the announcement Tuesday with some added details.

The NHLPA's Executive Board has approved the tentative CBA and referred it to the NHLPA Membership for a ratification vote. pic.twitter.com/nqDpMpZYbd — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 8, 2020

Hockey Night In Canada’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted a “simple majority” will be enough to pass.

Full NHLPA membership will now vote over 48 hours (Wednesday-Friday). A simple majority is enough to pass the tentative CBA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 8, 2020

So, in short: we’re one step closer to hockey.

Some details in the tentative agreement added four years to the current CBA, so it now will be extended until Sept. 2026.

As for Phase 3 and 4, players can have up to 30 players, but an unlimited number of goalies is permitted. Phase 3 is set to begin July 13.

When the NHL enters Phase 4, players will be in what’s being referred to as “Secure Zones” and will be tested daily for COVID-19.

This is one more positive step in the NHL’s quest for the 2019-20 Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images