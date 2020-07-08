Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The upcoming three-month resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season kicks off in just over three weeks, and teams are starting to filter down to Orlando as the preparation rapidly builds.

The Boston Celtics, for instance, will make their way to Florida on Wednesday.

Jayson Tatum had a lot to say about his decision to travel with the squad, the Black Lives Matter movement and his overall feelings on the NBA’s return while speaking with reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday.

To hear what he had to say, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.