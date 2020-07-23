Cam Newton officially touched down in New England on Wednesday night, and the video of his arrival at Logan International Airport in Boston quickly made its way around the Internet.

The Patriots quarterback was asked a few questions by reporters at the airport, but instead had a pretty simple message while ignoring said questions. Newton, however, posted an Instagram saying “Boston, the eagle has landed!!” Thursday.

Nick Wright, well-known Patriots hater, explained what he thought of Newton’s interaction at the airport while on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” on Thursday.

“Yeah, I mean listen, Cam is one of the many athletes of his generation that has correctly figured out — I know if bothers a lot of the old-school media people — he doesn’t need the local media at all,” Wright said. “You know how Cam talks to us? On his Instagram page. And he does it all the time. And he asks himself, with respect, better questions, sometimes in the third person, than often local reporters or national reporters would.

“So, I got no problem with this whatsoever,” Wright continued. “I feel like Cam has been transparent as any athlete I can remember throughout this process and the fact he didn’t want to talk while he at the airport fresh off the plane, maybe he wanted to do a little social distancing, like I got no beef with that whatsoever — whether its The Patriot Way or The Cam Way.”

Newton, of course, will have to compete for the starting quarterback position with second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

While the Patriots are scheduled to open training camp Tuesday, it was reported the team’s quarterbacks will arrive in Foxboro on Monday.

