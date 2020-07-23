Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems Major League Baseball fans can expect to see some sort of Black Lives Matter tribute when regular-season games begin Thursday night.

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy hinted at the league holding ceremonies in honor of the stance on social injustice, which has been a focal point for many athletes as sports begin to take shape.

“You’ll see some pretty powerful ceremonies I think around the country tonight and tomorrow, which will hopefully send a great message of unity and progress ad we all go forward together,” Kennedy said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox, as you may have heard, took a massive step of their own in recognition of the cause Wednesday. The organization hung a 252 feet by 20 feet “Black Lives Matter” sign at Fenway Park, which you can see from the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has also spoke out, expressing he would support players should they choose to kneel for the national anthem.

The Red Sox will open up their season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

