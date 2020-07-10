Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry seems to be staying busy on the West Coast.

First, the New England Patriots second-year receiver was getting an on-field workout in with recently-signed quarterback Cam Newton, which reportedly took place Wednesday.

However, it seems that wasn’t the only thing Harry has been doing. The 2019 first-round pick posted a few photos to Instagram on Thursday, and it seems he’s putting in some serious work.

Check it out:

Harry isn’t the only Patriots receiver to be getting better this offseason as fellow pass-catcher Mohamed Sanu has posted a flurry of social media content showcasing the same thing. It’s led Sanu’s trainer to having some high expectations this season.

The Patriots, of course, could certainly benefit from a strong combination of Harry and Sanu to go along with trusted target Julian Edelman. And with Newton’s arrival in New England, well, we’re assuming Patriots fans can’t wait for football season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images