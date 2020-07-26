Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yawn.

Jackie Bradley Jr. on Saturday made his first of what likely will be many — even with the shortened schedule — great catches this season. Well, it didn’t take long for the Boston Red Sox center fielder to make his second incredible grab of the 2020 campaign.

Bradley robbed Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays to end the top of the second inning of Sunday’s game at Fenway Park. No, the video you are about to see is not a recording.

Take a look:

This is not the same video that we posted yesterday. He did it AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/gA67usprNd — NESN (@NESN) July 26, 2020

Hays was seen laughing as he trotted off the field, because what else is a hitter to do?

