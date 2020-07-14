Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots love handing out one-year, prove-it deals to motivated veteran players hoping to set themselves up for major paydays the following year.

So, could Jadeveon Clowney be the next Cam Newton, for example?

The Patriots over the weekend freed up over $6 million in cap space by settling contract grievances with Antonio Brown and the Aaron Hernandez estate. Predictably, many Patriots fans have turned their eyes toward Clowney, a star free agent defensive end who reportedly is willing to sign a one-year deal with a contender.

However, Clowney isn’t about to sacrifice potential dollars just to sign in New England, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“I think Clowney wants to get paid,” Rapoport said on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” episode. ” … Clowney’s thinking is, like, ‘Where can I get paid as much as possible? And if I don’t have to go to training camp for a lot of it, Eh, that probably would be OK.’

” … I think Clowney would just like to make a lot of money. … I know he wants a one-year deal; I don’t think he would take just a short, tiny deal from the Patriots.”

"I think @clownejd would just like to make a lot of money.. I know he wants a 1 year deal. I don't think he would take just a little tiny deal from the #Patriots"@RapSheet on the @Patriots making more cap space and Jadeveon Clowney's free agent status #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/uIWmlxEPRF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2020

Now, Rapoport’s words don’t completely shut the door on a potential marriage between Clowney and the Patriots.

But, if the 27-year-old is to land in New England, he apparently will need to do so without the lucrative deal he understandably craves. Don’t hold your breath.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images