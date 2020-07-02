Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool will take its first steps as Premier League ruler on rival turf.

Manchester City will host Liverpool on Thursday at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League Round 32 game between the second- and first-place teams in England’s top soccer league. This contest will be the Reds’ first outing since they clinched the 2019-20 Premier League title last week, and Manchester City, which was the two-time defending champion, will give Liverpool players a guard of honor as they take the field. Although the teams will observe protocol prior to kickoff, expect a fierce battle to take place for the ensuing 90 minutes-plus.

Here’s how and when to watch Manchester City versus Liverpool.

When: Thursday, July 2, at 3:15 p.m.

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images