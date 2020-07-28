Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to get back in the win column as they host the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The two teams will square off at Fenway Park in the second game of the series, after the Red Sox dropped their third consecutive contest Monday. And Tuesday’s tilt will feature a pair of pitchers making their first Major League Baseball start — Boston’s Matt Hall and New York’s David Peterson.

The left-hander Hall, 27, spent his first two MLB seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being acquired by the Red Sox in a January trade. Hall, who’s pitched 31 1/3 innings in his career, impressed during the team’s summer camp to earn the role.

The left-hander Peterson, a first-round pick in 2017, compiled a 3-6 record with a 4.19 ERA while playing for Double-A Binghamton in 2019.

In the lineup, second baseman Jose Peraza will replace left fielder Andrew Benintendi in the leadoff spot with Benintendi batting ninth. Kevin Pillar will play right field and bat fifth while catcher Kevin Plawecki will replace Christian Vazquez behind the plate and bat eighth.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-3)

Jose Peraza, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Kevin Pillar, RF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Matt Hall, LHP

NEW YORK METS (2-2)

Amed Rosario, SS

Pete Alonso, 1B

Jeff McNeil, 3B

J.D. Davis, LF

Michael Conforto, RF

Yoenis Cespedes, DH

Robinson Cano, 2B

Wilson Ramos, C

Brandon Nimmo, CF



David Peterson, LHP

First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images