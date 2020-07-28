Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been plenty of talk about what leagues and players will do regarding police brutality and racial inequality, especially given the events of the past few months.

Major League Baseball held a black rope in unity as Morgan Freeman narrated a powerful speech prior to the games. Some players knelt during the national anthem while others stood, but they all knelt in unity prior to the anthem.

Many eyes are on the NHL and NBA as they make their returns in what they’ll do in order to amplify the players’ voices and give them a platform.

And the Boston Bruins revealed what they will do as a team Tuesday in a statement.

“As a team we have decided to lock arms during the playing of the United States and Canadian Anthems as a sign of solidarity with the Black community,” the statement said.

Read the whole thing below:

A statement from the Boston Bruins players: pic.twitter.com/Ge10yy8y7q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 28, 2020

The Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images