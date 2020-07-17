Xander Bogaerts is aware his voice carries more weight than before and he’s not afraid to use it in any number of tounges.

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke detailed how the star shortstop has grown into the role of team leader Friday in an article ESPN’s Joon Lee published. Whereas Bogaerts once was a quiet star, he now connects with, supports and galvanizes his teammates in English and Spanish, two of the four languages he speaks fluently.

“I think this guy played like a leader the first year I was here (in 2018),” Roenicke said. “But I know he became more vocal last year, especially with the Latin players. I’d say he’s more vocal with everyone now.”

Bogaerts debuted in the big leagues in 2013 and he has been leading by example, first quietly then increasingly vocally, since he cemented himself as Boston’s everyday shortstop the following season. Boagerts’ teammates, particularly the younger ones, also described in Lee’s article the positive impact Bogaerts has had on their respective careers.

With Mookie Betts, David Price and other veterans now having left Boston, Bogaerts, now 27, says he’s ready to assume greater leadership responsibilities. Perhaps he’s so enthusiastic about doing so because he has been preparing for years to assume such a mantle.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images