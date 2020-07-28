Andrew Benintendi has batted leadoff in all three of his starts this season, but hasn’t found much success from the plate.

The outfielder has one hit on the year in fourteen at bats, to the surprise of many, and was moved down in the lineup ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets.

But according to manager Ron Roenicke, the change has more to do with the matchup against a left-handed pitcher than Benintendi’s quiet bat.

“That, but more (because the Red Sox are facing) a left-hander today,” Roenicke said when asked if the move was to take the burden off Benintendi.

“I know with numbers I get from our analytic department, really it was the other day too, the optimal lineup against a left-hander is Peraza in the leadoff spot. So probably more that. I know Benny is going to start swinging. I know he is. He still has a really good swing going and when he relaxes it will show up.”

Benintendi’s career batting average is .275, but this season he’s off to a .071 start. Hopefully some success against Mets pitcher David Peterson can build up his confidence.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images