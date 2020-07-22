Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball is back.

The Boston Red Sox began their exhibition slate of games against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

And it’s safe to say, Twitter couldn’t be happier.

Check out some of the reactions:

Baseball. — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) July 21, 2020

RED SOX ARE ON DON’T TXT — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 21, 2020

Let's baseball! — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 21, 2020

The Red Sox are playing a baseball game against a baseball team not called the Red Sox. Finally — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) July 21, 2020

i bought a case of sam summer and will be sitting on my back porch watching the red sox tonight. nature is healing. — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) July 21, 2020

I just hope both teams have fun. #BaseballisBack 🥳 Red Sox Babyyy — heather marie (@Heatherella_NE) July 21, 2020

Great to have #RedSox Baseball again!!! — Marc Baggett (@Marc978) July 21, 2020

THE RED SOX ARE PLAYING BASEBALL LIVE RIGHT NOW. I AM SO HAPPY. — Emily Frieband (@efriebs) July 21, 2020

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images