Update: After initially listing that 95 players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFLPA’s website has since been updated to just 59 known positive tests.

The NFL Players Association on Tuesday announced 95 players around the league are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus to this point.

That number is up from 72 players as of July 10, when the union last revealed this information.

The data was published on the NFLPA’s website.

The news comes a day after the NFL and union agreed on a protocol for the frequency of COVID-19 testing amongst players and essential staff.

For the first two weeks of camp, players will be tested daily. And depending on what the results look like, testing will ideally only occur every other day from that point.

But as Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, all this is subject to change as health professionals continue to learn more about the virus, its transmission and testing.

