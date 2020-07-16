Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore has his work cut out for him game in and game out.

The New England Patriots cornerback each week is tasked with going up against the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver. No challenge is the same, as each receiver, of course, features a different skill set and route tree.

So, who has made life most difficult for Gilmore over the years? The reigning Defensive Player of the Year highlighted some of his toughest matchups during a recent appearance on “The Bakari Sellers Podcast.”

“(Antonio Brown), you got Tyreek Hill just because of his speed, you got Odell Beckham’s pretty tough… ,” Gilmore said, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “Julio Jones, I would say he’s in my top five, too, probably one or two, but I haven’t played against him… Michael Thomas… he’s a monster.”

Yup, those names check out.

Gilmore is in store for some exciting showdowns in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowl selection will go toe-to-toe with Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen, among other top receivers.

