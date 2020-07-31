Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez is locked in on another level.

The Boston Red Sox catcher hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Vazquez’s two-run bomb to left-center field measured 373 feet, per ESPN. It also gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead after Boston allowed the Mets to score two runs in the home half of the third.

Vazquez already had given the Red Sox a 1-0 edge in the second inning after a solo homer. He hit a solo shot in Wednesday’s 6-5 win, as well.

Check out the two-run shot below:

Can Vazquez make it three Thursday? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images