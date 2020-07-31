One more game stands between the end of the NHL’s scrimmages and the start of what essentially are postseason games.
The Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights will meet Thursday evening in Edmonton in the final game of the league’s exhibition slate.
Upon the conclusion of the game, the Coyotes will face the Nashville Predators in the qualifying round, while Vegas will take part in the Western Conference round-robin tournament.
Here’s how to watch Coyotes vs. Golden Knights online:
When: Thursday, July 30, at 10 p.m ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images