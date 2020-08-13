Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are off to the playoffs, and they’ll be taking on a familiar face when they take the court for their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s been more than a year since Al Horford signed with the Sixers as a free agent. But thanks to COVID-19, the former Celtics big man still is in his first season with the squad.

That said, Horford simply is happy to have the chance to finish out the season. And he’s looking forward to playing against his former squad in Round 1 of the playoffs, too.

“We knew it was a possibility,” Horford said, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “For us, it’s just a great opportunity. I, myself, am grateful for another year to be in the playoffs and be able to compete and go out there and do what we do.”

So, what does the think about taking part in in the storied matchup once again, but on a different team this time?

“It’s part of the business,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve already played them plenty of times this year, so that effect is kind of out of the way. So, now we can just go out there and compete. It should be a fun series.”

The NBA playoffs are expected to begin Aug. 17.

