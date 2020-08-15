The Carolina Hurricanes’ task of beating the Boston Bruins in three of the next four games will become exceedingly more difficult if they don’t have Andrei Svechnikov.

And in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s game, the Canes were unclear of the young winger’s status.

In the third period of the Boston Bruins 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, Svechnikov got in a battle for position in front of the net with Zdeno Chara. The two got tangled up, and as Chara started to move away, he was still tangled with Svechnikov, whose ankle twisted awkwardly as he fell to the ice.

It was an ugly looking injury that resulted in play stopping and Svechnikov being helped off by teammates and medical staff. And after the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour was unable to issue much of an update.

“Yeah, I don’t have an update,” Brind’Amour said after the game over video call. “I know he’s getting looked at right now. So it didn’t look very good obviously, fell really awkward. Certainly didn’t look good. So hopefully we’ll — we’ll know more obviously at some point, I don’t have anything to report though.”

Svechnikov was third on the Hurricanes in points (24-37-61 in 68 games) this season. The 20-year-old has one goal and one assist in the series so far, both of which came in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images