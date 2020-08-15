Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will look to put an end to their five game losing streak when Boston visits the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Michael Chavis will get start at first base replacing Mitch Moreland, who started Friday night’s loss to the Yankees. Kevin Pillar will bat leadoff while Alex Verdugo will drop to the seven hole.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on the mound for Boston against New York’s James Paxton.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-14)

Kevin Pillar, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (13-6)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Mike Ford, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gleyber Torres, SS

Mike Tauchman, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Clint Frazier, DH

Brett Gardner, LF

James Paxton, LHP (0-1, 7.84 ERA)

Game time is set for 7:07 p.m. ET on FOX.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images