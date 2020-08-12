Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s try this again.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes were set to play Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That was the plan, however, before a Columbus Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning marathon that concluded mercifully in the fifth overtime thanks to Brayden Point.

So now it’ll be a matinee series opener between the B’s and Canes, with the puck set to drop at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be seen on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

Assuming nothing has changed, the Bruins will roll out pretty much the same lines and pairings from Sunday’s round-robin finale against the Washington Capitals. The only change would be Matt Grzelcyk drawing back into the lineup, with Connor Clifton being a healthy scratch.

Dougie Hamilton likely will be back for the Hurricanes, meaning he’ll be playing in his first game since mid-January. If he plays, Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin should form Carolina’s top pairing.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while Carolina has yet to announce its starter.

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-0)

Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas

Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams

Brock McGinn–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei–Joel Edmundson

Jake Gardiner–Sami Vatanen

Petr Mrazek

