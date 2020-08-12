Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s try this again.

The Boston Bruins were supposed to begin their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. However, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets had other ideas.

The puck dropped between the Bolts and Jackets at 3 p.m. ET, which seemingly gave plenty of time to be ready for Game 1 of B’s-Canes at 8 p.m. — and then the first game went five overtimes.

After one of the longest games in Stanley Cup playoff history, the Bruins and Hurricanes were postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET. Yes, we’ve got morning hockey, and NESN’s pregame coverage comes your way at 10 a.m. Should be a fun day.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images