Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite some impressive spurts throughout their first three games, the Boston Celtics haven’t quite found their footing since the NBA officially resumed play in late July.

That doesn’t mean the team doesn’t have time to do so, however. But as head coach Brad Stevens pointed out, time is slim.

Among the Celtics’ biggest concerns are defense and lack of size.

“We just haven’t guarded yet at the level we need to,” Steven confirmed, via Boston.com. “That’s going to be a conscious choice.”

After all, the playoffs are less than two weeks away. So, Stevens offered his team a stern warning Wednesday afternoon before the C’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Whoever we play in the first round is really going to be a good team,” Stevens said. “If we’re haphazard or not really good at doing the things that we can control, then we’ll be a quick exit.”

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images