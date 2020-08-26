Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Highlights Missed Chances In OT Loss To Lightning

Tuesday was a roller coaster of a night for Boston.

The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning battled for 60 minutes in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough. With the score knotted at three, the two Atlantic Division foes needed an extra period to determine a winner, and it wouldn’t go Boston’s way.

Ondrej Palat lit the lamp 4:40 into the overtime period to give the Lightning the Game 2 win and even the second round series at one game a piece.

Although the Bruins fell to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, it wasn’t from a lack of opportunities. Boston finished the night with 25 shots on net and countless other chances that didn’t quite get there.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media about the heartbreaking loss and scoring opportunities. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.