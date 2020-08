Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Playoff hockey in August is here.

The Boston Bruins killed the first power play they faced in their 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. The B’s have since fallen behind 1-0 but you can watch the comeback right now on NESN and NESN Go.

Check out the penalty kill in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images