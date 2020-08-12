Will a beautifully scripted and executed set play get the Boston Bruins’ first line on the right track?

The Bruins came out ready to go Wednesday morning against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Unfortunately for the Bruins, though, the Hurricanes struck first when they took an early 1-0 lead midway through the first.

Boston got a much-needed response at the end of the period, though. David Pastrnak tied the game with his first goal of the playoffs, the result of a perfectly executed faceoff play.

It all started with Patrice Bergeron cleanly winning the faceoff. Brad Marchand, who started the play to Bergeron’s right, skated through the faceoff circle to assume position on the left wing, which is where Bergeron found him with a pass. As that was all happening, Pastrnak skated through the dot and the slot to set up on the right wing. From there, a beautiful cross-ice pass from Marchand let to a quick shot from Pastrnak to beat Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek.

Pasta for breakfast in August? It's 2020. Anything goes. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7XXISIR7yB — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 12, 2020

The two teams went to the dressing room in a 1-1 tie.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images