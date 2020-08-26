Celtics’ Enes Kanter Burns 76ers, Claims Boston Has ‘Ended The Process’

Enes Kanter didn’t mince words Wednesday when talking about the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Boston Celtics, of course, swept the Sixers in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia since has fired head coach Brett Brown, and the future of the franchise remains uncertain despite the presence of stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Obviously, the 76ers are far removed from the days of touting “The Process” — the self-applied slogan for their tanking and rebuilding efforts — as a badge of honor. In fact, Kanter believes “The Process” is over.

“We (the Celtics) are not worried about anyone else,” Kanter said during Wednesday’s “First Things First” episode on FS1. “We’re worried about us. We will be known as the guys who ended ‘The Process.’ “

Shots fired.

The Celtics are scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, both teams reportedly are considering boycotting the game as a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.