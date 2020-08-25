Charlie McAvoy Continues To Lead Way For Bruins’ Defense Throughout Playoffs

Charlie McAvoy has been impressive for the Boston Bruins since the NHL’s return.

The young defenseman continues to shine in his massive role on the Black and Gold’s blueline along with captain Zdeno Chara.

McAvoy has led the squad in time on ice seemingly each and every game since the league’s return and Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning was no different as he finished the night with 26:45 on the ice.

For more on McAvoy’s recent play and Boston’s defense as a whole, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.