Here’s Where Marcus Smart Placed In NBA’s Defensive Player Of The Year Voting

The results are in, and Marcus Smart is not the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2019-20 award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, one steal and one block in 63 regular-season games with the Milwaukee Bucks.

And while Boston Celtics fans weren’t exactly expecting Smart to win this year’s award, their opinions about his placing might be mixed.

Smart placed seventh in this year’s voting, garnering just one second-place votes and four third-place votes. He and Los Angeles Clippers guard Pat Beverly tied with seven total points, though Beverly managed to earn a single first-place vote.

Here’s a full look at the results, via Boston.com:

Hey, there’s always next year.