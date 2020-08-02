The Red Sox offered little to write home about Saturday at Yankee Stadium, but there was one expected bright spot for Boston.

Chris Mazza impressed in his Red Sox debut. Mazza, who was claimed off of waivers by Boston back in December and promoted to the active roster July 29, only allowed one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. The right-hander’s strong outing helped keep the Sox within striking distance after starter Zack Godley surrendered five earned runs over 3 1/3 frames.

Hours before the series finale in the Bronx, Mazza took to Twitter to reflect on his first outing with the Red Sox.

I have so much memories of the @redsox and @yankees this rivalry is in my blood and I mean literally in my blood because I’m related to Joe and Dom DiMaggio. I was born for this rivalry and last night was a night I’ll never forget!! #redsox #yankees #dirtywater #joltonjoe #family — Chris Mazza (@ChrisMazza10) August 2, 2020

Considering the current state of Boston’s pitching staff, one has to imagine Mazza will have the opportunity to build off his 2020 debut and potentially carve out a role in the bullpen.

