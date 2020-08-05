Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sue Bird wasn’t on the court for the Storm on Tuesday thanks to a knee injury, but the Connecticut Sun still couldn’t overcome Seattle’s wrath.

Connecticut dropped its fifth game in a row and of the season, falling 87-74 to the Seattle Storm at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Sun now currently sport the worst record in the league, having failed to win a single game since the season began July 25.

Breanna Stewart dazzled for the Storm with 22 points and five rebounds. In total, Seattle’s starting five combined for a whopping 67 points, with Sami Whitcomb contributing 15 from the bench.

It wasn’t all bad news of the Sun, however. Brionna Jones scored a career-high 22 points, while Alyssa Thomas recorded her third double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) of the season.

The Sun fall to 0-5 while the Storm improve to 4-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Natisha Hiedeman

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

EVEN STEVEN

There wasn’t much daylight between the Sun and the Storm in the first.

Things remained fairly even through the first 10 minutes. Connecticut attempted to break away from Seattle several times, but the Storm managed to stay within striking distance.

Jones looked stellar early, leading all scorers with 11 points in the first and notching her first career triple.

Must be the carpool lane because Brionna is great in traffic🚗#SUNState pic.twitter.com/Lc9OoSuu6j — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 5, 2020

The Sun took a 19-16 lead into the second.

SEE-SAW

Things stayed rather even in the second, though both teams saw separate bursts of success.

Seattle found its rhythm early in the quarter, opening up a five-point lead on Connecticut midway through thanks to some nifty stuff from Natasha Howard, Jewell Loyd and Jordin Canada.

But the Sun pushed back, retaking the lead on a quick 7-0 run. Jones continued to dazzle, tying her career-high in points with 18 in the first half alone.

The two squads traded leads late in the half, but Connecticut found itself on top 40-38 at the buzzer.

A STORMY THIRD

Things were going well for the Sun in the third… until they weren’t.

Connecticut and Seattle continued to trade leads through much of third. Some good looks from Alyssa Thomas and Theresa Plaisance helped give the Sun an edge.

But the Storm began to pull away late, capitalizing on some sloppy defense from the Sun.

And just like that, Connecticut found itself down 61-53 heading into the final frame.

GAME OVER

The Sun simply ran out of gas in the fourth, allowing the Storm to take complete control.

Seattle came out strong, eventually opening up a 19-point lead midway through the quarter. Stewart and Canada led the charge, accumulating 22 and 14 points, respectively.

Sadly for Connecticut, there wasn’t much more to the fourth. The Storm ultimately topped the Sun 87-74, climbing to an impressive 4-1 in the process.

PLAY OF THE GAME

What. A. Play.

So much to unpack in your clip…what's your favorite part?#SUNState pic.twitter.com/dZEjogvZrJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 5, 2020

UP NEXT

The Sun will take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday as they look for their first win of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images