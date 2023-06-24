CT Sun’s Brionna Jones To Miss Rest Of 2023 WNBA Season

Sun center Brionna Jones underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon Friday and will miss the remainder of the 2023 WNBA season.

Jones, who re-signed to a one-year deal prior to the season, suffered the injury during Connecitcuit’s matchup against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. The 27-year-old sustained the injury with 1:05 left in the game.

“First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days,” Jones said in a press release. “All of the love I’ve received has truly been a blessing as I’ve gone through this tough time. While this is not how I envisioned this season-ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever. I’m definitely going to miss competing every night with this incredible group of women the most, but I am excited to see this team continue to flourish and accomplish great things this season.”

Head coach Stephanie White has led the Sun to an 11-3 record through 14 games, which has them second in the league behind the Las Vegas Aces, as of Saturday morning.

“We are heartbroken for Breezy,” White said in a press release. “Anyone who knows her, knows she’s an amazing person, teammate and leader for our group. On the court, she has worked so hard to position herself as a cornerstone of our franchise and was playing terrific basketball. We will be here for her and lift her up as she goes through the recovery process. As a team, we know we have a job to do, and we will dedicate our work toward the ultimate goal of winning a championship in a way that honors Breezy.”

Jones was in the middle of a career season with an increased role due to the departure of Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty. Brionna Jones was averaging 15.9 points per game in 31.7 minutes. She averaged 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, which were all career-highs.

The Sun likely will lean small with Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, and 22-year-old UConn product Olivia Nelson-Ododa also should get more minutes, as well.