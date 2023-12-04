The Connecticut Sun are primed to cast over more of New England in the upcoming WNBA season.

The Sun have played all of their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. ever since the franchise relocated from Orlando in 2003. However, Alyssa Thomas and company are set to stray from the norm in the 2024 campaign, as the team on Monday teased a game at TD Garden set for some time in August.

“Boston — it’s about time that you got some Sun,” the social media post read.

Boston— it’s about time that you got some Sun.



Sign up for more info about our trip to @tdgarden in August 2024: https://t.co/8yqg7I3Ri5 pic.twitter.com/gdOgn7jfOE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) December 4, 2023

There figures to be a great deal of excitement for the Sun’s impending contest on Causeway Street. Connecticut was a playoff team in each of the last seven WNBA seasons, including a pair of trips to the Finals. The Sun were bounced in the second round of the playoffs last season, their first under head coach Stephanie White.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, TD Garden will be regularly inhabited by the Celtics and the Bruins. Judging by how both Boston teams looked across the first few months of their respective 2023-24 seasons, the Garden very well could be hosting postseason contests through June.

In other WNBA news, the league’s draft lottery is scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.