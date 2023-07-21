CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner Get Engaged

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas revealed her engagement to teammate DeWanna Bonner on Instagram on Friday.

“Forever,” Thomas wrote on Instagram with her a photo of her with a ring and asking Bonner to marry her.

Thomas and Bonner have been teammates in Connecticut since 2020 and began dating in 2021. This marked the second time Sun teammates announced their engagement when Hiedeman and former Connecticut and current Los Angeles Sparks guard Jasmine Thomas did it in September 2021.

“Best. News. Ever,” the Sun tweeted.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED 💍 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/APuFFuQIEJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 21, 2023

The pair are having great seasons on the court with WNBA coaches voting the Connecticut stars to the All-Star game this season. The Sun are third in the league after 22 games as Alyssa Thomas and Bonner chase another ring to help Connecticut win its first WNBA championship.