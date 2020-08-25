Danica Patrick Fondly Reflects On Return To Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Danica Patrick clearly enjoyed returning to her home away from home.

The retired racing star was part of NBC’s broadcast of the 2020 Indianapolis 500, which Takuma Sato won in anticlimactic fashion. And Patrick, ever-introspective, used Instagram to share her thoughts on being back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a venue she raced at many times during her NASCAR and IndyCar careers.

It feels so special to be a part of the Indy 500. The day felt odd until the planes and songs started. Then I was transported deep into my heart, to a place of such appreciation and gratitude. I sent my parents a thank you for getting me to where I am today before the race started. … I don’t take my opportunities or parents or accomplishments or the pivotal people along the way for granted.



We rarely accomplish great things alone. At a minimum someone needs to bear witness to it even happening to call it great. I have had so many people help me and another one was Bobby Rahal. He took that crazy chance on a little midwestern girl, while people asked him what he was thinking. So yesterday was extra special to see him in victory lane. Thanks indycar fam for a really great week with you. “Back home again in Indiana” is how it felt.

As Patrick alluded to, the 2020 Indy 500 was unlike any other running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It just didn’t feel the same without fans at the Brickyard.

Still, that didn’t stop the 38-year-old from having a positive experience at one of the most iconic venues in all of motorsports.