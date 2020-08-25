NFL Rumors: Cowboys Will Not Pursue Earl Thomas After Ravens Release

Hold off on pre-ordering those Earl Thomas jerseys, Cowboys fans.
Dallas is not expected to pursue the star safety, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing sources.
Thomas was released Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens after punching a teammate during a practice two days prior.
The 31-year-old long has been interested in the Cowboys, but the feeling, at this time, apparently isn’t mutual.
Here’s Rapoport’s report:
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted the report from Rapoport, who responded by standing by what he wrote. ESPN’s Ed Werder also sang a different tune.
Take a look:
So, if the Cowboys really aren’t interested in Thomas, what’s the reasoning?
Adam Schefter reported Monday that teams around the NFL, including the Cowboys, have been turned off by Thomas’ behavior in Baltimore, among other things. The three-time All-Pro is getting long in the tooth and has worn out his welcome on multiple teams, but he remains an impact player on the football field.