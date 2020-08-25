NFL Rumors: Cowboys Will Not Pursue Earl Thomas After Ravens Release

Hold off on pre-ordering those Earl Thomas jerseys, Cowboys fans.

Dallas is not expected to pursue the star safety, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing sources.

Thomas was released Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens after punching a teammate during a practice two days prior.

The 31-year-old long has been interested in the Cowboys, but the feeling, at this time, apparently isn’t mutual.

Here’s Rapoport’s report:

One note on FA Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas: While the #Cowboys made some inquiries, they are not expected to be among the teams vying for Thomas’ services, sources say. So the Dallas/Thomas love affair ends here. 😢 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted the report from Rapoport, who responded by standing by what he wrote. ESPN’s Ed Werder also sang a different tune.

Take a look:

Gotta love Jerry Jones… who said the same thing — “He has no idea” — when I reported midway through the season that Dak was going to get franchise tagged 🤷🏻‍♂️. Anyway, Dallas has had some talks about Earl Thomas, has not made an offer, and there is no expectation they will. https://t.co/IJZ4H2bXtB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2020

#Cowboys Owner/GM Jerry Jones says the first part of the Earl Thomas decision is to evaluate what they have on roster at that position. He said they’ve completed that phase and next would be to speak directly with Thomas and his agent. So #Cowboys remain interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 25, 2020

So, if the Cowboys really aren’t interested in Thomas, what’s the reasoning?

Adam Schefter reported Monday that teams around the NFL, including the Cowboys, have been turned off by Thomas’ behavior in Baltimore, among other things. The three-time All-Pro is getting long in the tooth and has worn out his welcome on multiple teams, but he remains an impact player on the football field.