Darwinzon Hernandez Injury: Red Sox Place Pitcher On IL With Sprained SC Joint

The Red Sox will be without Darwinzon Hernandez’s arm for a bit.

Boston placed the southpaw on the injured list Monday, manager Ron Roenicke said, after he was diagnosed with a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder.

“That SC joint, there’s some inflammation there,” Roenicke said during a video call with reporters before Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. “(Team doctors) checked him out, and they were trying to decide on whether to just rest him for a few days or IL him. So, the decision was to IL him and give himself a little more chance to rest before we get him going again.

That said, Roenicke does not anticipate the issue will be long-term. But it appears to be something Hernandez has been coping with for a while.

“It shouldn’t be (a long-term issue),” he added. “We’re obviously taking care of him and making sure we do everything right with him. He’s felt this, but he hasn’t really told anybody that it’s an issue. So when he’s pitching, he doesn’t feel it. He feels it maybe a little bit the next day, but he hasn’t felt it while pitching.”

Utilityman Yairo Munoz, left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham and right-handed pitcher Robinson Leyer have been called up from Providence to help fill the holes left by Hernandez as well as traded players Kevin Pillar and Josh Osich.