The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall.

Boston is staring at a 3-1 series deficit in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Game 5 set to kick off Monday night.

The B’s are rolling with the same defensive pairs as they dealt out for Game 4 as they look to extend their season.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.