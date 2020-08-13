Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins will be without one of their top-line wingers Thursday night.

Boston announced David Pastrnak is “unfit to participate” in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena.

UPDATE: David Pastrnak (unfit to participate) will not play in tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 13, 2020

Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ double overtime Game 1 win Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images