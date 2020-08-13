Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OK, guys. This one’s big.

The Portland Trail Blazers will attempt to earn a spot in the Western Conference play-in series set for this weekend when they take on the Brooklyn Nets in their final game of the seeding round Thursday night at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Damian Lillard is coming off a record performance against the Dallas Mavericks, posting a 60-plus point game for the third time this season.

But will the Nets have enough to stall the Blazers’ success? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Trail Blazers-Nets:

When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images