Dont’a Hightower decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but in his extended offseason, apparently learned he is quite the coach.

The New England Patriots linebacker and his fiancée Morgan Hart recently welcomed their first child into the world, but their son, Grayson Dash, didn’t come easily.

But as Hart entered her 17th (!!!) hour of labor, it was some motivation from Hightower helped her get through it.

“It was a long night and a long day, and he kept reminding me, ’28-3, 28-3,′ meaning you can be behind and come back,” Hart told the Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfeld.

“Never, never give up. Dont’a is a motivator and always has been. 28-3 is about what you can do as a team, and, in this case, it was the two of us as a team. He kind of renewed my spirit that he was in this with me, and if I wavered at all, he was here to pick me back up.

“He got me through it, for sure.”

Of course, 28-3 is a reference to Super Bowl LI, which is how much the Patriots trailed by in the third quarter of the game they then rallied to win, 34-28, in overtime.

That will be one heck of a story to tell little Grayson one day. The story of his birth, and the fifth Patriots’ Super Bowl, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images