Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re all tied up.

The Bruins came into Thursday’s Game 2 with a 1-0 lead after a thrilling double-overtime victory in Game 1. But Boston couldn’t make it two straight as it fell 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena.

And now we have ourselves series.

The Bruins were without David Pastrnak, who was deemed “unfit to participate” prior to puck drop, but still played well and had a slew of chances on the penalty kill and looked like they may tie it in the final seconds of the game, but it was Dougie Hamilton’s third-period goal that proved to be the difference maker.

David Krejci, and Brad Marchand had Boston’s tallies, while Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teräväinen and Hamilton had the goals for Carolina.

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots, while James Reimer turned away 33.

The Bruins and Hurricanes now are tied 1-1 In the best-of-seven series.

Here’s how it all went down:

VINTAGE KREJCI

Boston killed off an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then had their own man advantage just moments after the kill.

And the Bruins struck first thanks to a power-play goal from Krejci.

Brady Skjei was whistled for hooking and Krejci found an opportunity on the top unit with Pastrnak out. Brock McGinn lost his stick and the winger fired the puck from the high point through traffic and into the net for the 1-0 lead at the 15:41 mark.

POWER PLAY KRECH PUTS US AHEAD EEEEEEARLY😤 pic.twitter.com/JCWe5Y0k3f — NESN (@NESN) August 14, 2020

Boston took that one-goal lead into the second despite getting outshot by Carolina 7-6.



TIED AFTER TWO

It was 4-on-4 at the 13:03 mark when Zdeno Chara didn’t take too kindly to Svechnikov pushing Charlie McAvoy hard into the boards.

Both Chara and Svechnikov went off for roughing, but neither team capitalized.

But the Hurricanes tied it up on the power play when Chris Wagner was called for elbowing and Teräväinen got his team on the board with a blast from the high slot that beat Rask on the blocker side.

What a Finnish pic.twitter.com/7hSuIoEqhV — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 14, 2020

And Carolina got its first lead of the night with an absolute rocket of a one-timer from Svechnikov just 1:28 later.

This was a BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/KBmcDpcBqp — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 14, 2020

But Marchand wasn’t going to let his team go into the third period down a goal.

Teräväinen went to the box for interference on Torey Krug with 1:42 left. Patrice Bergeron rang a shot off the post and Marchand got the rebound and hammered it home to make it 2-2 with 4.4 seconds to go.

aaaaaaaand we're tied going into the third 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DknihV3U0k — NESN (@NESN) August 14, 2020

Things got a little chippy and a bit physical, but it was all tied up after 40 minutes of play.

The B’s outshot the Canes 14-10.

CANES TIE SERIES

Things remained knotted at two until there was 11:30 left in the game.

Old friend Hamilton potted his first goal since Jan. 7 with an absolute laser that beat Rask glove side to make it 3-2.

The B’s found themselves shorthanded after McAvoy was called for hooking, but the kill looked more like a power play for Boston.

The Black and Gold kept it out of their zone, took shots on net and had better opportunities than the Hurricanes. Nothing came from it, though, but Boston had the momentum in its favor.

Boston continued with the pressure and had ample chances to tie things up, even in the last seconds with an empty net. But it couldn’t get it done in the end.

UP NEXT

The Bruins and Hurricanes play Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images