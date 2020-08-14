Brad Marchand was not going to let his team go into the third period trailing by a goal.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to David Krejci, the Boston Bruins found themselves down 2-1 after a pair of second-period tallies from the Carolina Hurricanes.
But with Carolina’s Teuvo Teräväinen going to the penalty box for interference on Torey Krug with 1:42 left in the second, Marchand stepped up.
Patrice Bergeron sent a shot off the post and Marchand collected the rebound and hammered it home to make it 2-2 with 3.8 seconds left in the second.
The tally marked Marchand’s second point of the night after assisting on Krejci’s power play goal.
