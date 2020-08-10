Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a weekend, Kevin Harvick.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver swept the NASCAR Cup Series weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway, in the process taking over sole position of first place in the standings. Harvick and nine other drivers are locked into the playoffs with four races remaining in the 2020 regular season. The final six spots still are up for grabs.

Here are the updated Cup standings after a busy weekend in the Wolverine State:

Four races left before the @NASCAR Playoffs. Here's a look at the standings before we head into the ultimate wild card race: the @DISupdates road course without any practice! pic.twitter.com/K4nySaZM4h — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 9, 2020

The biggest story remains whether seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who plans to retire after this season, will make the playoffs. The 44-year-old hasn’t won a race since 2017 and likely needs a win to qualify for the postseason.

Next up on the schedule is Sunday’s Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway

