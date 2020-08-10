The 2020 college football season might be on life support.
Two Power Five conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, will cancel their 2020 seasons by Tuesday, Dan Patrick reported Monday morning. The longtime sports personality also reported that the ACC and Big 12 are “on the fence,” while the SEC is trying to find ways to make a season happen.
The news arrived two days after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel its 2020 football season.
Here’s Patrick’s report:
DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.
Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
Obviously, this situation is fluid and subject to change at any moment. Late Sunday night, a group of Power Five players released a statement about their desire to play this season.
You can read the statement below:
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
