Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday will be a busy Boston sports day, and NESN has you covered with all of the hockey and baseball action.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will battle in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, which the B’s currently lead 2-1. The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, will wrap up their four-game series with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Bruins-Hurricanes matchup, as well as pregame and postgame coverage for Game 4, can be seen on NESN. Pregame coverage for Red Sox vs. Yankees will be simulcast on both NESN and NESN+, while the game and postgame coverage will be aired on NESN+.

Below is full rundown Monday’s Bruins and Red Sox programming schedules. All times listed are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live”

8 p.m. — Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 4

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final Live”

NESN+

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Yankees

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final Live”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images