Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots spent Monday morning filling out their tight end depth before their first padded practice of the offseason.

The Patriots signed Alex Ellis, a league source told NESN.com. They also signed veteran tight end Paul Butler, a source told NESN.com.

Both Ellis and Butler worked out for the Patriots on Sunday. They join rookies Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Jake Burt and undrafted free agent Jake Burt on the Patriots’ tight end depth chart.

The Patriots also have Ohio State tight end Rashod Berry on their roster, but it appears he’s been moved to defense.

Ellis has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2016.

He has three career receptions for 11 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images