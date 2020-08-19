Jimmie Johnson’s Final NASCAR Throwback Scheme Is Absolutely Perfect

Jimmie Johnson nailed it for his final NASCAR throwback race.

The 44-year-old driver, who plans to retire after this season, will honor fellow seven-time Cup Series champions Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty with a special paint scheme for next month’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was inspired by both Earnhardt’s famous Goodwrench paint scheme and Petty’s iconic STP wrap.

Take a look:

I’m proud to honor these two legends and what they’ve meant to me and the sport with this 7x scheme at Darlington. #RichardPetty #DaleEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/K8gJ2aoSoC — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 19, 2020

Perfect.

While Johnson clearly put thought into his throwback paint scheme, the NASCAR legend also has been devoting plenty of head space to a potential move to IndyCar. The soon-to-be-retired driver recently revealed the full scope of his open-wheel ambitions.

As for the Southern 500, NASCAR’s sixth annual throwback race is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 6.